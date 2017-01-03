Getty Image

Bengals defensive back Adam Jones, once known as Pacman, began his career with a series of arrests, some for assault. Reborn as a useful player for years on the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones has managed to stay out of trouble with the law for a little while now (though he’s had his fair share of on-field issues.) Those days have come to an end, however, as Jones was arrested again early Tuesday morning.

In the Cincinnati suburbs, Jones was booked for assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business for allegedly pushing a man and poking him in the eye, before violently resisting being put in a squad car by allegedly headbutting an officer. Those were all misdemeanors, but Jones was also charged with a felony for spitting in the eye of a nurse at the jail in which he was being held later on. He was due back in court on Tuesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Jones signed a three-year contract before this season, but he’s 33 and the Bengals are now a year removed from team success with this defensive core, so the additional issue of Jones’ new arrest may spell the end of Jones’ career in black and orange, and perhaps in the NFL.

(Via Cincinnati Enquirer)