Adam Schefter knows you watch football — especially the National Football League — differently these days. Fantasy sports are everywhere, from the more traditional fantasy leagues you compete in with friends or the daily fantasy explosion that’s provided the league and its broadcast partners with an infusion of advertising dollars in recent years.

Schefter is investing more of himself in fantasy football this year. Outside of his reporting duties, he teamed up with Marriott Rewards to offer a fan a chance to get some insider info for their fantasy team. Bid a few thousand rewards points and you get Schefter giving you tips on how to win your fantasy league.

He sat down with Uproxx to talk about how fantasy sports have changed the way fans watch the modern NFL. He also talks about his relationship with Adrian Wojnarowski and the changes at ESPN over the last few months. We even ask if there’s any reason for Bills or Jets fans to hope this year and whether politics have a place in football.

This is the time of year people are starting to look critically at their favorite teams, but also draft fantasy teams. Do you think the perception of player values has changed because of fantasy sports?

That’s 100 percent true. Especially if you’re talking about quarterbacks. Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, former number one overall picks. In 12-team leagues they might not be drafted. But that doesn’t mean they can’t play. People think of them in other ways.

Jonathan Stewart’s a great football player, but he’s going around pick 100. So I think there are issues there in terms of how people think about them. It’s a fantasy world now. The people that play fantasy love it, and that’s how they think about it.

I’ve been covering the sport for 28 years now, and it used to be that when you’re getting ready for the season people are like ‘How are the Jets going to do? How are the Giants gonna do? How are the Broncos gonna do?’ I don’t get those questions near as much now. I get ‘Give me a sleeper’ or ‘Who’s your sleeper? Is my guy gonna be healthy enough to start this weekend?’ People, I think, are much more interested in their fantasy teams than they are in the team they root for. That’s kind of what the world’s become.

So how involved are you going to be in fantasy football this year? Are you playing in any leagues?

I love fantasy and I think my involvement in this Marriott program has come from that. Marriott rewards had me address a crowd at the Draft, day two. And they’ve been nice enough to personalize it with this platform called Marriott Moments. Now, basically, in this auction that lasts until August 24, we auction off a winner and that person will have a weekly phone call with me.

I did it last year with a guy and we became buddies. We’d go over who’s injured, who’s not. Who’s starting, who’s not. Who he should get from the waiver wire. And I think in a day and age where people love fantasy as much or more than their actual teams, this experience personalizes the fantasy football experiment and hopefully gets them some insight that other people might not have.

Do you think it’s just because of the gambling aspect of it, the chance to make money with fantasy football? Or is it just easier to watch the league when you have a fantasy team?

I have a friend who’s a diehard Jets fan, and I just think of him. He’s got his fantasy team, and he’s told me in recent years that he’s begun to care more about his fantasy team than the Jets team. And it might be because the Jets haven’t won, but I think a person from Buffalo would have a similar conversation. Somebody who loves playing fantasy, who’s a hardcore player, would probably have a similar reaction. Like, ‘I love my team but I love my fantasy team just as much.’

Your fantasy team you can control. Your fantasy team, you have a vested interest in. And your team, too, but I just think it’s another point of evidence, another situation that shows you how the popularity of fantasy has evolved.