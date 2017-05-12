Red Bull

Adam Trent’s skills are very different than that of Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. Together, the two helped make some magic.

Trent used Chamley-Watson to do a magic trick involving a box that turned out to be hiding a lot more than just face cards.

Trent was showing off his skills to help launch his travel series on Red Bull TV called The Road Trick, which launched online Thursday.

“Magic is the best ice breaker,” Trent said. The career magician hopes with his skills he can make connections with different cultures around the world. The show’s first episode filmed in Budapest, Hungary, where Trent explores the city and wows its inhabitants with tricks to make more human connections.