Watch Illusionist Adam Trent Pull Off Some Magic With An Olympic Fencer

05.12.17 20 mins ago

Red Bull

Adam Trent’s skills are very different than that of Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. Together, the two helped make some magic.

Trent used Chamley-Watson to do a magic trick involving a box that turned out to be hiding a lot more than just face cards.

Trent was showing off his skills to help launch his travel series on Red Bull TV called The Road Trick, which launched online Thursday.

“Magic is the best ice breaker,” Trent said. The career magician hopes with his skills he can make connections with different cultures around the world. The show’s first episode filmed in Budapest, Hungary, where Trent explores the city and wows its inhabitants with tricks to make more human connections.

Around The Web

TAGSadam trentmiles chamley-watsonred bull

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP