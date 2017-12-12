Getty Image

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri had the game on his foot in a blizzard on Sunday and couldn’t get it done. But that snow, and two missed kicks in ridiculous conditions, could cost the kicker more than just a win in a lost season.

Vinatieri missed two field goals on Sunday in a 13-7 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills in one of the snowiest games in recent memory. Visibility was practically nonexistent in the game’s first quarter and New Era Field was covered in snow throughout a miserable day for both teams offensively.

Vinatieri came into the game at 95.6 percent on the season and has a $500,000 bonus written into his contract for making at least 90 percent of his field goals. His missed 33-yarder in the first quarter — woefully wobbling short and wide — made many wonder if anyone would score at all in Sunday’s game, but it also crept him closer to that bonus number.

What was so fascinating about the Bills/Colts game is that kickers had such a different perspective on the game itself. Vinatieri’s 43-yard extra point to tie the game at 7 was remarkable, especially after he had badly biffed his first attempt. The Colts actually called timeout so players could kick away snow from the spot he’d attempt the penalty-aided 43-yard extra point to tie the game, allowing the holder to actually put the ball on the turf and not the inches of packed snow that was atop the FieldTurf.