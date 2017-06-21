Adidas Is Taking The NHL Into The Future With Its New Jersey Reveal

Adidas

When the NHL returns to the ice this fall, fans will see a very different league than when the Pittsburgh Penguins lifted the Stanley Cup for the second straight year. A new expansion team will hit the ice, and everyone will be wearing new jerseys.

Adidas signed on to outfit every team starting in 2017, and together with the NHL, it unveiled all 31 teams at an event in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Using its adizero technology, the uniforms are lighter—with special care taken to make sure the jersey crests and numbers were made with lighter materials to reduce overall jersey weight.

Here’s a quick spin of all 31 jerseys.