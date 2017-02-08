Adidas Dropped Some Cheetah Print Cleats To Help You Run Your Best 40-Yard Dash

02.07.17 37 mins ago

Adidas

With arguably the greatest Super Bowl in history now in the rearview mirror, the 2017 NFL Draft is just around the corner. In the next few months, much will be made of how various prospects measure out when it comes to size, agility and explosiveness but the most well-known exercise at the annual draft combine is the 40-yard dash. With that spirit in mind, the good folks at Adidas have rolled out cheetah print cleats designed to improve the speed necessary to achieve greatness in that exercise.

The company unveiled the “Uncaged Cheetah adizero 5-Star 40 cleats” on Tuesday, and Adidas is marketing the cleats as the “lightest cleat in the game.” As you may assume, they are designed to remind the public of the fastest animal on the planet while simultaneously engaging in new-age style that those in the fashion world crave and the release of the shoe is in line with that.

Adidas

While the $150 sticker price may not be for every aspiring speedster, the design specifications are top-notch here and it feels safe to assume that some NFL Draft hopefuls could be putting these on full display in Indianapolis. The countdown to Feb. 28 is on in full force and the speediest players in this year’s class might look even faster while running in these.

