Adidas Outfitted NFL Stars Like Josh Norman For #MyCauseMyCleats

adidas

Cleat design has become a big deal in the NFL in recent years. At first, the NFL was unwilling to let it become a thing in the first place, fining players for wearing special cleats during games that drew attention to special causes and messages.

In recent years, though, the league has dedicated a special week to let players show off their passions with colorful designs, and this weekend is that designated period this season.

To celebrate it, adidas outfitted a number of players with special cleats designed to show off the causes players hold dear. Though someone like Aaron Rodgers won’t actually be playing in his, there are some pretty awesome designs on display this weekend.