Adidas Is Helping The NHL’s Best Show Off Their Unique Talents With Its Latest Campaign

#Adidas #NHL
10.05.17 1 hour ago

adidas

The National Hockey League kicked off its 101st season on Wednesday with the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins seeking a three-peat . Knowing whether that happens is a long way away, but adidas is ready to get people excited about hockey.

Adidas is kicking off its first season as a major sponsor of the league, outfitting it with new jerseys and getting to know some of the sports’ superstars along the way.

On Thursday, it kicked off its “What If…” series of ads, asking fans to consider some of the game’s greats and how they take what they’ve learned off the ice to create amazing moments on skates. Adidas put together San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid as they hone their skills in unique ways.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#NHL
TAGSadidasBRENT BURNSConnor McDavidNHLTYLER SEGUIN

The RX

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 9 hours ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 10 hours ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP