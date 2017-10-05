adidas

The National Hockey League kicked off its 101st season on Wednesday with the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins seeking a three-peat . Knowing whether that happens is a long way away, but adidas is ready to get people excited about hockey.

Adidas is kicking off its first season as a major sponsor of the league, outfitting it with new jerseys and getting to know some of the sports’ superstars along the way.

On Thursday, it kicked off its “What If…” series of ads, asking fans to consider some of the game’s greats and how they take what they’ve learned off the ice to create amazing moments on skates. Adidas put together San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid as they hone their skills in unique ways.