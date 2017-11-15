Adidas Is Releasing A New Addition To The PrimeKnit Family, The Adizero Primeknit

#Adidas
11.15.17 1 hour ago

Adidas

In the past few years, adidas came after the basketball market, trying to make Nike’s place a little more uncomfortable. Recently, adidas has been making inroads into the football market and with their latest release the future may already be here.

On Wednesday, adidas revealed the adizero Primeknit shoes, the shoes take a little from each of the brands popular shoes. A hint of the Boost Line here with the modern NMD look to make the shoes that much more visually appealing to the customer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas adiZero PrimeKnit Boost

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP