Adidas

In the past few years, adidas came after the basketball market, trying to make Nike’s place a little more uncomfortable. Recently, adidas has been making inroads into the football market and with their latest release the future may already be here.

On Wednesday, adidas revealed the adizero Primeknit shoes, the shoes take a little from each of the brands popular shoes. A hint of the Boost Line here with the modern NMD look to make the shoes that much more visually appealing to the customer.