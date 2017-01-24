adidas

Adidas continues to push the boundaries of football cleat designs with their latest creation, the silver UltraBOOST football cleat as part of the upcoming Silver Pack, that also includes the first ever silver UltraBOOST 3.0 running shoe.

The UltraBOOST cleat is the latest from adidas in turning their most popular shoes into football cleats. During the 2016 NFL season, adidas unveiled football cleat versions of the Yeezy 350 and Yeezy 750 that were wildly popular among NFL players, even though wearing them got the players hit with a substantial fine.

The new UltraBOOST football cleat has a Primeknit one-piece bootie construction on the upper with a midfoot cage that wraps around to provide stability and support below the flexible Primeknit upper. The cleat also features an UltraBOOST heelcap and BOOST sockliner to provide extra comfort and reduce pressure. Aside from the introduction of the UltraBOOST’s performance technology, the all-silver shoes look incredible too.