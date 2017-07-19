Are Sports Jerseys The New Billboards?

Adidas Is The New Official Partner Of USA Volleyball

07.18.17

There’s a popular myth among fans of adidas that the word stands for “All Day I Dream About Sports.” That’s not true — adidas is a way to honor the brand’s founder, Adi Dassler — but thanks to a new partnership, I guess you can say that adidas stands for All Day I Dream About Spikes.

On Tuesday night, adidas announced that it is now the official partner of USA Volleyball. Additionally, former University of Wisconsin star Lauren Carlini was named the new face of adidas volleyball.

Starting in 2017, adidas will be the footwear, apparel, and accessory brand for all official levels of the sport in the United States: USA Men’s and Women’s National Volleyball Teams, the USA Men’s and Women’s Junior National Volleyball Teams, USA Boys’ and Girls’ Youth National Volleyball Teams, USA Beach Volleyball programs, and the Paralympic Programs.

In a statement, USA Volleyball CEO Jamie Davis said that the brand’s approach to apparel are in line with how the organization is trying to grow nationwide.

“With volleyball on a roll being the No. 1 women’s NCAA and high school participatory sport and fastest growing boys’ high school team sport, adidas is the perfect match with its innovative performance offerings,” Davis said. “I am convinced that this relationship will elevate both of our organizations in the United States and around the globe.”

