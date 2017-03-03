Adrian Peterson will be a free agent next week, and there are a lot of teams that could be interested in his services. One team is the Green Bay Packers, who may lose Eddie Lacy to free agency. So if you’re a Packers writer, it only makes sense that you’d write a piece exploring the idea of a Peterson-Packers connection.
Pete Dougherty of Packers News, which is part of the USA Today Network, did just that, only he did so in the most baffling and upsetting way possible by… it’s hard to even see what his logic is. Dougherty uses slavery to explain Peterson beating his son with a stick. Here’s a screenshot of a portion of the article that has since been removed.
“Does the USA Today Network have editors? How does that paragraph slip past somebody? What does it have to do with weighing whether to sign an aging, oft-injured running back?”
Considering the articles this site frequently publishes, that’s the pot calling the kettle black
Next on Uproxx, why North Vietnam’s rockin’ ramen noodles gave it the right to take over it’s neighbor.
Wait, so people who were born 200 years after slavery SHOULDN’T be affected by slavery now? Ya’ll really gotta get on the same page with the white guilt.
Slavery was only like 3 generations ago. I literally have great great grandparents that were slaves. But yeah, it all magically got better as soon as they were free right? your feelings keep leading you to some faulty conclusions.
2016-1865=151
151-31=120
120=200
2017 dammit
121=200
The logic isn’t whether he still suffers from the effects of slavery…it’s stupid to say that is why he beat his son. When a white man beats their children, what’s the reason there then? To make that comparison is just straight ignorant.