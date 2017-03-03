A Packers Columnist Blamed Adrian Peterson Abusing His Son On ‘Learned Behavior’ From Slavery

03.03.17 3 hours ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

Adrian Peterson will be a free agent next week, and there are a lot of teams that could be interested in his services. One team is the Green Bay Packers, who may lose Eddie Lacy to free agency. So if you’re a Packers writer, it only makes sense that you’d write a piece exploring the idea of a Peterson-Packers connection.

Pete Dougherty of Packers News, which is part of the USA Today Network, did just that, only he did so in the most baffling and upsetting way possible by… it’s hard to even see what his logic is. Dougherty uses slavery to explain Peterson beating his son with a stick. Here’s a screenshot of a portion of the article that has since been removed.

Around The Web

TAGSADRIAN PETERSONGREEN BAY PACKERSMINNESOTA VIKINGS
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP