Adrian Peterson isn’t having the best debut for the Saints against his former team. The Saints have rolled out a three-headed monster of Peterson, Mark Ingram and rookie third-round pick Alvin Kamara to take on the Vikings, with Peterson seeing the least amount of touches of all three backs. Maybe it’s because the Saints want to keep him fresh over the next 16-plus games, but AP doesn’t want anything to do with it. He’s used to being the man, and his paltry six carries for 18 yards (as of this writing with two minutes to go in the 4th quarter) aren’t satisfying the old, but great Peterson.

Now he’s giving death stares to everyone who looks his way, and yelling at head coach Sean Payton. Not a good look. Maybe Peterson didn’t get the memo that the Saints would be managing his touches?

Adrian Peterson to everyone, even his own head coach right now… #novsmin pic.twitter.com/luqHhfLyz9 — John Sutcliffe (@M4rtyFunkhouser) September 12, 2017

camera needed to pan out to show what Adrian Peterson was mad about pic.twitter.com/huFkA83GpP — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) September 12, 2017