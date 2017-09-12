Based On The Death Stare He Gave Sean Payton, Adrian Peterson Isn’t Enjoying Playing For The Saints

#New Orleans Saints #NFL
09.11.17 1 hour ago

Adrian Peterson isn’t having the best debut for the Saints against his former team. The Saints have rolled out a three-headed monster of Peterson, Mark Ingram and rookie third-round pick Alvin Kamara to take on the Vikings, with Peterson seeing the least amount of touches of all three backs. Maybe it’s because the Saints want to keep him fresh over the next 16-plus games, but AP doesn’t want anything to do with it. He’s used to being the man, and his paltry six carries for 18 yards (as of this writing with two minutes to go in the 4th quarter) aren’t satisfying the old, but great Peterson.

Now he’s giving death stares to everyone who looks his way, and yelling at head coach Sean Payton. Not a good look. Maybe Peterson didn’t get the memo that the Saints would be managing his touches?

Around The Web

TOPICS#New Orleans Saints#NFL
TAGSNEW ORLEANS SAINTSNFL

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP