ESPN’s Sage Steele Made A Very Bad Instagram Post About Airport Protestors And The Internet Isn’t Happy

01.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

This past weekend saw protests at almost every major airport in the United States, as people gathered to show support for Muslims who had been detained in the wake of President Donald Trump’s “extreme vetting” executive order. These gatherings began Friday and continued after a federal judge halted the ban Saturday.

It was a weekend that showed how many good people can give a voice to the voiceless and how a peaceful, non-violent protest can counteract even the most detrimental and hateful orders by the most powerful person on the planet.

But it also showed how it could make someone that wants to get to the Super Bowl in a timely fashion sad!

ESPN’s Sage Steele was just trying to catch a flight from L.A. to Houston on Sunday when she was inconvenienced by all the people that were trying to protect the freedom of a marginalized and demonized group of American citizens that were being held unlawfully against their will.

