A.J. Green Snapped And Put Jalen Ramsey In A Chokehold And Punched Him In The Helmet

11.05.17 42 mins ago

Bengals’ star receiver A.J. Green is known as being a relatively mild-mannered guy, but on Sunday he snapped on Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey shoved Green to the ground after a play in what was a bit of a cheap shot, but nothing severe, and that’s when Green lost it. Whether it’s frustration with his inconsistent season and Andy Dalton’s inability to get him to the ball regularly down the field, or if Ramsey was just really chirping at him, something caused him to snap.

Green popped up from the ground after Ramsey’s shove and then put Ramsey in a chokehold, taking him to the ground, then punched him a couple of times in the helmet, before taking him down again by going for another chokehold.

