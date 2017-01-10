Alabama lost its shot at back-to-back national titles on a last-second touchdown to finish off a massive fourth quarter comeback by Clemson, so it’s understandable that they’re upset. Anyone would be, and the heightened emotions of college sports, which can feel like life or death even compared to the pros, only adds to that weight.
When you’re upset, you look for places to assign blame, and Alabama defensive back Hootie Jones turned to the officiating.
“They were getting a lot of calls,” Jones said. “We felt like the refs were just against us. I’m not saying we got out of poise on our own. We felt like it was starting to be taken from us.”
Jones didn’t mention a specific play, but he was possibly referring to two of Clemson’s touchdowns, in which a crossing route from an outside receiver caused collisions between Crimson Tide defensive backs and freed the slot receiver to go to the outside. Both times, the Alabama sideline erupted in pleas for offensive pass interference, but both times the referees declined to flag the plays.
The wide receivers did make motions as if they were looking to receive passes, and that sort of play is used — and goes uncalled — all the time. When one or two plays decide the outcome of the game, it’s easiest to point at the referees and say they made the difference, but those specific plays are too tough to truly assign blame to the officials.
(H/t AL.com)
Whether or not those plays always go uncalled, both were blatant illegal picks. And I couldn’t care less about Alabama football. Was happy they weren’t called, but he has a point.
He failed to mention the 2 targeting penalties that should have been called on them in the 1st half, the holding call that was missed on their 1st TD, and many many many other poor calls/no-calls that went Alabama’s way.
Agree with you on the first, disagree with you the 2nd.
Imbateman is right. Targeting could’ve and most likely should’ve been called twice on Bama. There was a hold on that first TD as well.
As a neutral fan, I think the game was officiated rather evenly.
No argument from me that a targeting call or two should have gone against Alabama.
I certainly wasn’t trying to imply all the calls went for Alabama. Just pointing out that those pick plays mentioned here blatant…as was the targeting that nearly took Williams out of the game.
*were blatant
A player from a losing team (see also: fans) thinks refs were against them. Shocking turn of events!
All major sporting events are fixed. Period. What is rare and certainly interesting about last night’s game is the who was behind it and why they did it. There are two major factions that fix events and one may have crossed the line last night and cost the other a ridiculous amount of money. Of course, there is always the notion a deal was made and the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl were used as bait.
The ACC is a crappy football conference, but got an awful lot of important calls and even more important non-calls this bowl season, the championship game was far from exception. A penalty/foul can be called on nearly every play in football (and basketball, for that matter), but it only is when it serves a purpose far more significant than the game being played on the field.
I mean why would the ESPN/ABC/Disney want to build up the ACC as a viable football conference? I mean it’s not like it has billions of dollars invested in it’s future… oh wait…