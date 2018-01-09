Alabama was held scoreless in the first half of the national championship game in Atlanta on Monday night as Georgia controlled the opening 30 minutes to take a 13-0 lead into halftime.

Georgia’s true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm was dealing in the first half after an early interception, and with sophomore Jalen Hurts struggling to get anything going, Nick Saban made the decision to go to his own true freshman signal caller and tossed Tua Tagovailoa into the fire. Saban was quickly rewarded for that decision with a touchdown drive led by Tagovailoa in the third quarter, and from there, they rode the true freshman to an incredible comeback.

He had his freshman moments, most notably eating a horrible sack on the first play of their overtime period, down 23-20. However, after taking the 16-yard sack, he quickly redeemed himself with an absolute dime to Devonta Smith (another freshman) for a 41-yard touchdown to give Alabama yet another national championship.