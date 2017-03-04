The Worst NFL Contracts Ever

A Top Prospect From Alabama Was Sent Home From The NFL Draft Combine

03.03.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NFL Draft Combine can be a significant showcase for those hopeful to raise their profile and, with that, their draft position in advance of the actual selection process. On the flip side, players can (and have) suffered big-time falls as a result of combine performances and, on Friday evening, word broke that a former Alabama standout might fall into that class.

In fact, linebacker Reuben Foster didn’t even make it to the interview and athletic testing portions of the process.

It remains to be seen as to what actually transpired with Foster and what a “heated argument with a hospital worker” entails, but this type of exposure is never a good thing. After a tremendous career in Tuscaloosa, Foster is seen by many as the best linebacker in the entire 2017 draft class, and with that, he has a lot to lose. It should be noted, though, that this is only a solitary report at this point without confirmation from the NFL itself.

It is entirely possible that Reuben Foster will wind up as a top-15 draft pick, just in the way that he was already projected before this reported issue. Still, it can’t be seen as ideal that he failed to navigate the waters in Indianapolis without incident, and if nothing else, red flags are now up for one of the more talented players in the draft.

Around The Web

TAGS2017 NFL DraftALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP