Getty Image

Alabamans are spending their Tuesdays in the voting booth, as either Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones is going to become the state’s next United States Senator. But for at least one native of The Yellowhammer State, neither candidate would do as good of a job representing Alabama as Nick Saban.

MSNBC caught up with a “lifelong Republican” named Greg Dobbins who decided for the first time in their life that they were not going to vote for the GOP’s candidate. He also said he planned on voting for “the other guy” — he does not specify if he means Moore or Jones, but one assumes Jones — until he had “a crisis in the voting booth.”

Dobbins, apparently not in the mood to listen to an Auburn man like Charles Barkley, decided to write in the head football coach for his beloved Crimson Tide.