Albert Haynesworth wants you to know that, much like LL Cool J, the ladies love him. And he loves the ladies! If you don’t believe him, baby, you just gotta go check out his “verified page.”

The former NFL lineman sent out a very strange tweet late Thursday night that, quite frankly, I’m still struggling to understand. In it, the former Washington standout claimed he’s always trying to “smash” as long as it’s a “beautiful REAL WOMAN” on the receiving end of said smashing.

“Just saying for you Mfers that that believe everything you read in the media,” Haynesworth’s tweet said.” This is coming from me my verified page!!!”