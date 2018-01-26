Maia/Alex Shibutani

Alex and Maia Shibutani aren’t the typical ice dancing duo. They’re siblings, a rarity in the sport, but their familial bond makes their championship program shine. The “Shib Sibs” have been inseparable their entire lives on and off the ice since their parents traversed the country in an effort to give them the best possible training to help them realize their dream. With that dream came the reality that they had to focus on competition, and there was no time for a small, furry addition to their clan. With the long hours and constant traveling came sad reality — a dog wasn’t a possibility.

In recent years they’ve been able to settle down and realize their lifelong goal of owning a dog (two, actually) and now they’re a near-given to medal in PyeongChang at the Winter Olympics. Still, it comes back to the dogs. Through Milk-Bone, Alex and Maia are taking some of the spotlight off themselves and onto their dogs Lily and Po, and how the dogs of Olympians everywhere are able to support their champion owners.

Tell me the story of how Lily and Po came into your life.

Alex: So I guess it started off with me being born. I always wanted a dog before Maia was born even. And then Maia was born and I was really excited that I had a baby sister and we’ve always had a really good relationship. But then even still…

Maia: He’s all about dogs, even when we were kids.

Alex: Around Christmas time I was given dog stuffed animals in place of the real thing. Once we started skating our mom was driving us to the rink and spending time with us so much and Maia was being homeschooled, so we were taking it pretty seriously from a pretty young age and I think that’s one of the key reasons why we are where we are today. Because we found something that we really loved and we committed to it and we worked really hard at it but as a result and with our mom being with us at the rink all the time there was never room for a family puppy.

Maia: The schedule logistics were always really challenging and like Alex said: our career. We’ve been skating together for fourteen years and we are in Ann Arbor now and we’ve been here for the past ten years, but this is the second place we moved to for training. So I guess kind of fast forward to Lily and Po, it was once we were in Michigan for a few years that…

Alex: …we knew we were going to be here basically. We knew we weren’t moving anymore. We had found the training environment that we loved and we believed would take us to the level that we are at now, going into our second Olympic Games. And our grandma moved out to Ann Arbor to live with us and just a bunch of different things, but with Maia and I at the rink all the time we weren’t able to see our grandma as often and so we had to make the family decision that we were ready collectively for a dog and so we got Po first.

Po is a Maltese. He’s named after the character in Kung Fu Panda, Jack Black’s character. I thought he was really being cute, but also he was a bit, he’s a little chubby and so that’s Po. And then six months later Maia had the brilliant idea saying, “Oh well Po needs some, another dog to play with.” So that’s when Lily came into the picture and Lily is also a Maltese and she’s actually Po’s niece.

The whole team is family and dogs.

Alex: Yes, it’s been that way since day one. It’s only natural that I guess coincidentally Lily and Po are from the same family too and now they’re part of our family.

Maia: And for the past seven years like Alex said, they’ve been a part of our family and I guess even looking just to our skating, this is our eighth year competing at the senior level, which is the Olympic level of our sport and so to have had their support and to grow up with them during these times, which you know is sometimes tense…

Alex: During the most intense and grueling periods of our career.

Maia: But to still have their love and support at the same time has been really meaningful and special to us.