Turnover Chain mania is reaching fever pitch in Miami. The University of Miami Hurricanes are undefeated after trucking Virginia Tech on Saturday night, full of swagger, and accessorizing to match said swagger.

If you’re not following along here, Miami awards defensive players a very large, very gaudy chain when they force turnovers like fumbles or interceptions. It’s called, appropriately, “The Turnover Chain.”

ABC is even putting up a graphic for “turnover chain recipients” when they are awarded the accessory.