Alex Rodriguez Repped The U By Wearing A Turnover Chain To Miami’s Game Against Virginia Tech

#College Football
11.05.17 20 mins ago

ABC

Turnover Chain mania is reaching fever pitch in Miami. The University of Miami Hurricanes are undefeated after trucking Virginia Tech on Saturday night, full of swagger, and accessorizing to match said swagger.

If you’re not following along here, Miami awards defensive players a very large, very gaudy chain when they force turnovers like fumbles or interceptions. It’s called, appropriately, “The Turnover Chain.”

ABC is even putting up a graphic for “turnover chain recipients” when they are awarded the accessory.

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSalex rodriguezCOLLEGE FOOTBALLJENNIFER LOPEZMIAMI HURRICANESturnover chainVirginia Tech

