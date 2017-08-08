Getty/Uproxx

NFL Films flexed its football documentary muscles in 2015 with All Or Nothing, an Amazon Prime series that chronicled the Arizona Cardinals as head coach Bruce Arians led the team to a 13-3 record and a trip to the NFC Championship game. It was the first time an NFL team had allowed cameras to closely follow a franchise throughout a season, and the result was a unique look at how NFL teams operate. It also created a unique challenge for NFL Films — can a show with its ending already known to everyone watching still make for compelling television months later?

All Or Nothing’s second season, however, would certainly test the limits of that very question. This season followed the Rams, a team in turmoil from the very beginning. The franchise relocated, picking up from St. Louis and moving to Los Angeles. Head coach Jeff Fisher and the Rams soon found themselves working out of a temporary facility in Thousand Oaks, California, and the team struggled on offense and in the press.

A former Rams great publicly clashed with Fisher after he told him the franchise would not welcome him at games while he criticized the team. The organization took a daunting trip to London to play a game after moving across the country just months earlier. And Fisher was famously fired after getting a contract extension weeks earlier. The season was a disaster, but the show was far from it.

Episode six — called “The Winds of Change” — chronicles the firing of Jeff Fisher after the Rams guaranteed themselves another season with a losing record. It’s the season’s best episode because the show itself is built around it. The first episode of the season starts with a supertease, which is rare for a documentary, as Fisher walks into a player meeting with and delivers the news of his firing to the team.