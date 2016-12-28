UFC

In Las Vegas this week, ‘Where’s Ronda?’ has become a popular refrain for fans and press used to seeing their favorite fighters at media events and open workouts over the course of the week. But somehow Ronda Rousey has gotten out of doing it all … ESPN was the first to reveal she made very limited media appearances a condition of signing to fight current women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 this Friday.

Even Nunes has noticed the obviously preferential treatment. How can she not? She’s still spending a decent chunk of her week doing interviews and handling many of the promotional obligations that come with a UFC fight. And it sounds like the time off it’s giving her on fight week is helping her focus on beating Rousey.

“It’s good for me, I don’t like to do a lot of interviews,” Nunes said during one of the few remaining meetings still scheduled with the press. “I like to train and then step into the cage and do my job. It’s good for me Ronda Rousey doesn’t do anything. I can rest and focus on my training.”

“They’re supposed to force you to do it, but I don’t know what happened. I think they would make me do it. Okay, they love Ronda Rousey. What are you going to do? Kick her ass. I don’t know what is wrong with this girl, I’m going to be honest with you. If she wants to play these games, she’s playing with the wrong person. I’m very focused and I know how I’m going to stop her. I can’t wait.”

Nunes admitted she’d ‘taken a couple of things’ from Ronda’s fateful loss to Holly Holm, and the question now is whether other fighters will be able to take that gameplan that former boxing champ Holm and her coaches at Jackson-Winkeljohn developed and implement it effectively. The other question, of course, is where Ronda Rousey’s head is at … something we’re having a very hard time guaging due to her unwillingness to speak to anyone during fight week.