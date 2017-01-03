Ronda Rousey's Rise To Fame

Amanda Nunes Had A Message For Ronda Rousey In The Octagon After UFC 207

01.03.17 57 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey’s long-awaited comeback at UFC 207 went up in smoke in less than 60 seconds under the walloping fists of Amanda Nunes, and the aftermath has seen her mocked, dissected and all but written off to retire. It was a situation that everyone could see coming the moment the referee stepped in between the two fighters, and even Nunes could see it, and she told Rousey as much according to her post-fight press conference.

“I told her, ‘you did a lot for the sport, thank you so much,’” Nunes said.

“Now you can take time, rest and maybe do something else. No need to keep doing that.”

It was a gentle way to say what much of the fight community has been saying since the final bell rang: Rousey was a crucial figure in building MMA for women, and she was for a time the unquestioned best fighter in the sport.

TAGSAMANDA NUNESRONDA ROUSEYUFC 207

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP