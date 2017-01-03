USA TODAY Sports

Ronda Rousey’s long-awaited comeback at UFC 207 went up in smoke in less than 60 seconds under the walloping fists of Amanda Nunes, and the aftermath has seen her mocked, dissected and all but written off to retire. It was a situation that everyone could see coming the moment the referee stepped in between the two fighters, and even Nunes could see it, and she told Rousey as much according to her post-fight press conference.

“I told her, ‘you did a lot for the sport, thank you so much,’” Nunes said. “Now you can take time, rest and maybe do something else. No need to keep doing that.”

It was a gentle way to say what much of the fight community has been saying since the final bell rang: Rousey was a crucial figure in building MMA for women, and she was for a time the unquestioned best fighter in the sport.