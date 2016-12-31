Top 5 Best UFC Fighters

A Victorious Amanda Nunes Blasted Ronda Rousey For Not Being A ‘Real Fighter’

12.31.16 15 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

If you happened to get turned on to Friday’s UFC 207 event purely off of the promotional ads from the UFC, you may have known Ronda Rousey was returning but not who she was fighting. That’s because the organization made the somewhat puzzling decision to focus all of the advertising on Ronda’s comeback, without spending any significant time on her opponent and reigning champion Amanda Nunes.

That strategy backfired after Nunes TKO’d Rousey in under a minute, smashing her relentlessly with strikes that left Ronda battered and staggering confused across the Octagon. Nunes has been a trooper through all the ads neglecting to mention her name and Rousey’s unprecedented refusal to do any media at all. But in a post-victory interview with SportsCenter, Amanda finally threw some shade at her vanquished opponent.

