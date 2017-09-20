Getty Image

Streaming is the inevitable future of sports broadcasting, and many English Premier League fans in America already watch their matches without ever turning on a television. But NBC Sports’ app isn’t always the best answer, and as more streaming partners enter the sports broadcast rights battle we’re going to see some interesting partnerships emerge in the coming years.

One such partnership might be Amazon and the English Premier League. The Daily Mail in England reported on Wednesday that your favorite bookstore wants to snag the broadcast rights to one of the most popular soccer leagues in the world.

A potential rights deal won’t come until at least the 2019/2020 season, but the paper reports that rumors of a three-year streaming rights deal are in the works.