01.17.17 16 mins ago

Antonio Brown ruffled some feathers when he posted a video of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calling the New England Patriots “a**holes.” The video was a Facebook Live stream that Brown posted after the Steelers beat the Chiefs to move on in the NFL Playoffs, and included Tomlin saying “We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the f*cking morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming. The chest pounding. Keep a low profile.”

It’s hard to keep a low profile when something like this happens, obviously. While Brown made Patriots fans angry, the angriest reaction came from inside the Steelers’ organization. Specifically, Tomlin was unhappy with his star receiver and said that posting the video was “foolish … selfish, and inconsiderate.” Tomlin also mentioned that this was a violation of league and team policy.

On Tuesday night, Brown apologized for the video, saying that he fell victim to his “emotions and genuine excitement” getting the best of him. Additionally, he apologized to Tomlin and his teammates for his actions.

The actions within Brown’s video probably aren’t too terribly uncommon among coaches and players after big wins. But making a video like this public will always make people unhappy, and it’s nice that Brown recognized his mistake and owned up to it.

