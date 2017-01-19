Are The Packers The Most Dangerous Team In The Playoffs?

Antonio Brown Apologized Again For Recording Mike Tomlin Calling The Patriots ‘A**holes’

01.18.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Antonio Brown has already said he’s sorry, but it doesn’t count unless the media was there.

Brown offered up a second apology about his Facebook Live video that went viral. He called the video a “distraction” and apologized to his coach and team when speaking to the press on Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to play New England in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

“I absolutely regret the Facebook Live situation,” Brown said. “Total distraction. Obviously disrespect to my coach. I’ve got the utmost respect to our coach so I totally regret that.”

Brown said he stood by his original apology—which he made on social media on Tuesday—saying he got “carried away in the moment.”

“We’re not all perfect. I’m human. I’m going to make mistakes, but as a man I own up to those mistakes.”

Brown did make the media wait a bit to get his apology, but he had a good excuse: he was getting a haircut. he was about 40 minutes late for his press conference because he was getting a haircut. The media knew that because, of course, he was posting about it on Snapchat.

TAGSAntonio BrownMIKE TOMLINPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 7 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP