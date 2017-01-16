Following the Steelers 18-16 victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City, Antonio Brown went live on Facebook from inside the Pittsburgh locker room to share his jubilation over advancing to the AFC Championship game.
But what should’ve been a fun, 14-minute behind-the-scenes look for fans has now turned into A Thing because Brown was live while head coach Mike Tomlin was addressing the team. From inside the locker room, Tomlin can be heard, but not seen, giving the following speech to his players:
“When you get to this point in the journey, not a lot needs to be said,” said Tomlin. “Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We spotted those assholes a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the f*cking morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t gotta tell them we coming. The chest pounding. Keep a low profile.”
