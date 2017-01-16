Following the Steelers 18-16 victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City, Antonio Brown went live on Facebook from inside the Pittsburgh locker room to share his jubilation over advancing to the AFC Championship game.

But what should’ve been a fun, 14-minute behind-the-scenes look for fans has now turned into A Thing because Brown was live while head coach Mike Tomlin was addressing the team. From inside the locker room, Tomlin can be heard, but not seen, giving the following speech to his players: