Antonio Brown Was So Mad At Ben Roethlisberger That He Threw A Gatorade Bucket

#NFL
10.01.17 1 hour ago


Antonio Brown wasn’t happy with his quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Baltimore taking on the Ravens, and like most games between these two AFC North rivals, tensions are high. This doesn’t just mean between the two teams, but even on the Steelers sideline, we had some drama.

Ben Roethlisberger dropped back to pass on a third down and had Brown wide open. There was no one within 10 yards of Brown in any direction, but Roethlisberger didn’t try to get the ball to his star receiver. Instead, he tried to dump the ball off to Le’Veon Bell, the pass fell incomplete, and the Steelers went to the sideline.

Brown was apoplectic, and as he got onto the sideline, he grabbed a Gatorade cooler and tossed it with his left hand. He also was visibly upset with Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Brown had a point, as he likely would have waltzed into the end zone untouched if Roethlisberger waited a half second and threw the ball in his direction. But this kind of thing happens, and as long as the Steelers don’t let it bog down their offense going forward, they should be fine.

Then again, if this happens again, at least there are a few more Gatorade buckets on the sideline.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSAntonio BrownBen RoethlisbergerNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 2 days ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP