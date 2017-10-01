Antonio Brown wasn’t happy with his quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Baltimore taking on the Ravens, and like most games between these two AFC North rivals, tensions are high. This doesn’t just mean between the two teams, but even on the Steelers sideline, we had some drama.

Ben Roethlisberger dropped back to pass on a third down and had Brown wide open. There was no one within 10 yards of Brown in any direction, but Roethlisberger didn’t try to get the ball to his star receiver. Instead, he tried to dump the ball off to Le’Veon Bell, the pass fell incomplete, and the Steelers went to the sideline.

Brown was apoplectic, and as he got onto the sideline, he grabbed a Gatorade cooler and tossed it with his left hand. He also was visibly upset with Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Brown had a point, as he likely would have waltzed into the end zone untouched if Roethlisberger waited a half second and threw the ball in his direction. But this kind of thing happens, and as long as the Steelers don’t let it bog down their offense going forward, they should be fine.

Then again, if this happens again, at least there are a few more Gatorade buckets on the sideline.