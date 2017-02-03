Getty Image

Colts punter Pat McAfee is retiring from the NFL, which saddens many as he was not just a very good punter, but a very funny personality in the locker room, too.

McAfee got well wishes from the Colts and Colts fans on Thursday, but even other players took notice of his retirement, which isn’t always the case with a punter. Part of that is that McAfee wasn’t your typical punter, he was one of the NFL’s best characters and had a public persona, which is rarely something equated with punters.

Among those that made note of McAfee’s retirement publicly was Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who took to Twitter and trolled McAfee with a hilarious “tribute” video set to Sarah McLaughlin’s “I Will Remember You” that is just replays of when Brown returned a punt for a touchdown against McAfee and shook him to the ground.

It’s a great moment, as it was one of Brown’s finest end zone celebrations as he ran straight into the goalpost, which of course got him a fine. The video set to “I Will Remember You” is just a magnificent piece of Twittering by Brown, and one that McAfee probably appreciates considering he’s a fan of good comedy as he has his own stand-up special coming out soon.