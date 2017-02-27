Getty Image

Antonio Brown has himself a new contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers that makes him the NFL’s highest paid wide receiver. Brown’s new deal will keep him in Pittsburgh through 2021 and pay him an average of $17 million per year.

Antonio Brown deal: 4-year extension worth $68 million – 17M per year over 4 years, and $18.5M over 3 years. Tied to Steelers through 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Brown’s contract is front-loaded, with the star receiver making $18.5 million the first three years of the deal and $12.5 million in the final year. That $18.5 million that he will start making in 2018 puts him ahead of Dez Bryant, who will make $17 million with bonuses this year.

The deal is an extension, with his 2017 base salary remaining $4.7 million and making the near $14 million jump for 2018. It’s clear that the chatter around whether Brown’s locker room Facebook Live video from the playoffs that got him in hot water with Mike Tomlin would impact the Steelers’ willingness to sign him was just smoke.