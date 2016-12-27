USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be the most talented offensive team in football, but in Mid-November, they were sitting at 4-5 with a questionable defense and an even more questionable path to the playoffs. Six straight wins later, the defense has tightened up slightly, the division is now in the Steelers’ hands, and we can once again sit back and appreciate the embarrassment of offensive riches in Pittsburgh — all thanks to one spectacular play from the best wide receiver in football.

Though the Steelers had already hunted down the Ravens for a superior record heading into Week 16, a loss to Baltimore would have all but handed them the AFC North. Both of these teams would face presumably easy games against Ohio opponents, and if they had finished with matching 10-6 records, the Ravens would have had the head-to-head tiebreaker.