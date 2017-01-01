It’s only natural when the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders play each other that things get chippy, even in a game that’s ultimately meaningless for the Broncos. The latest bit of chippiness might have been an expensive one, though, as Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib taunted Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree by ripping his trademark necklace right off his neck.

The chain snatching came right after Talib blanketed Crabtree on an incomplete pass and shockingly didn’t receive earn Talib a penalty. He was shown on the sidelines laughing about it afterwards and joyfully giving his teammates a recap of the incident.

Talib missed the first meeting between the Broncos and Raiders back in November when the Raiders dominated Denver en route to a 30-20 victory in Oakland. Clearly he’s motivated this time around despite the Broncos being officially eliminated from playoff contention last week, and the Broncos could play the role of spoiler by beating Oakland and knocking them out of first place and a first round bye in the playoffs.

Oakland is playing without their MVP-candidate Derek Carr for the first time after he broke his fibula against the Colts. A win would give them their first division title since 2002, the last time the franchise went to the playoffs.