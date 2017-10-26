Getty Image

The Houston Astros won their first ever World Series game on Wednesday in a wild extra innings affair that featured a whopping six home runs in extra innings and a wild 2-run Dodgers comeback that further extended one of the weirder World Series games in recent memory.

The Dodgers were six outs away from taking a 2-0 series lead and shifting the series back to Houston on Friday before Houston came back from a 3-run-deficit in the closing innings. It was a bit of a shocking comeback considering Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought in closer Kenley Jansen, who has been nearly unhittable this season and throughout the playoffs. Jansen ended up giving up a run in the eighth, followed by a Marwin Gonzalez home run to tie the game at three. From there, the game turned into a dinger derby: