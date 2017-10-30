Twitter.com/WillBrinson

The Houston Astros are up 3-2 in the 2017 World Series after an iconic Game 5 victory that featured the Astros coming back on three separate occasions on three game-tying home runs before walking off with a 13-12 win in extra innings. Despite how incredible Game 5 was, it took five hours and 17 minutes from start to finish and didn’t end until well past 1:00 AM ET, so if you’re one of the millions of baseball fans who missed one the greatest World Series games of all-time, don’t feel too bad about yourself. You aren’t alone.

In the ninth inning with the Dodgers down three, Yasiel Puig hit a two-run home run that just barely made it over the left-field wall. Astros fan Sarah Head caught the Puig homer, and, well, the footage will tell you what happens next better than I could.

Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017

Let’s all take a second to appreciate how hilarious that footage is. Okay, moving on.