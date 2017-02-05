The Atlanta Airport Did ‘The Wobble’ To Get Fired Up For The Super Bowl

This is the Atlanta airport today, how can you not want this city to win? pic.twitter.com/n72PGiU9br — Zach Soskin (@ZSoskin) February 5, 2017

We can sit here and debate basically every aspect of Falcons vs. Patriots all the way up until kickoff. One thing is very much not up for debate: which team’s fans are more fired up for the opportunity to play for the Lombardi Trophy?

The answer to that is very easily Atlanta. While the city has the (pretty off-base) reputation for not being a great sports town, its residents are certainly pumped for Sunday night.

For proof, we head to the Atlanta airport, which basically seems like it’s an all-day pep rally. For one, people are lining up and doing the Wobble, which happened after V.I.C.’s “Wobble” started to play over the loudspeaker. And as one traveler who is heading to the Super Bowl told WSB-TV in Atlanta, that’s not the only celebration that went down.

“All the employees with Southwest Airlines were all dressed up in jerseys and gear,” Latecia said. “It was so great seeing everyone supporting Atlanta.” … As Latecia and Tim got off the train and headed towards their terminal, they heard a large amount of noise. Curious as to what was going on, Tim turned around the corner and could not believe what he was seeing. “Right in front of our eyes was a massive pep rally for the Falcons,” Latecia said. “There were prizes, it was amazing.”

The Falcons haven’t been in this situation since Jan. 31, 1999, when the team fell to Denver in Super Bowl XXXIII. It’s really cool to see that the people of Atlanta – well, at least the people in the Atlanta airport – aren’t taking the fact that the Falcons are competing for a championship for granted.