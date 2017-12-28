Twitter/@atlgladiators

Minor league sporting events are often wonderful experiences. Because the talent level of the teams aren’t as high and they usually don’t have any big, marketable names, teams have to get creative to draw bigger crowds.

You’ll find Star Wars nights and other gimmicks running throughout the season at minor league games, along with fairly regular promos to get people in the door, whether it be cheap tickets or cheap concessions. In any case, being part of a minor league game ops crew requires a certain level of creativity that isn’t necessarily required at a higher level.

On those nights that you don’t have a big promotion, you still need something fun to entertain the people between quarters, innings, or periods. In Atlanta, where the Boston Bruins’ affiliated Gladiators in the ECHL, hockey isn’t a huge draw (see: Flames, Thrashers) but the Gladiators, like so many minor league teams, excel in the game ops department. On Wednesday, they introduced something new to the world of between-period hockey entertainment with a wiener dog race on the ice. It was, as one would expect, chaos.