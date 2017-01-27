Getty Image

In case you didn’t hear, the Super Bowl is next week and the Atlanta Falcons will be playing the New England Patriots. In Boston, this means it’s business as usual. The Patriots have made the Super Bowl seven times in the last 15 seasons.

In Atlanta, this development is cause for celebration and pettiness towards all things related to Boston. Clam chowder? Out. Saying the word wicked or seeing the musical “Wicked” cause it might remind you of how Boston guys say wicked? Out. Drinking Sam Adams beer? You better believe that’s out.

One gas station in Gainesville, Georgia north of Atlanta has taken Sam Adams beer off the shelves in advance of the Super Bowl out of solidarity for the Falcons.

Facebook/Browns Bridge Exxon

The gas station instead is promoting Atlanta-based beer from Sweetwater Brewing Company. The catalyst for the removal of Sam Adams from the gas station’s shelves was an article written by Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy about it being hard for Boston sports fans to be excited about a Super Bowl against Atlanta.

“I was just kind of irritated at the shot that he took at the Atlanta fan base and the Atlanta teams,” store owner Viral Chhadua told Channel 2 Action News.

Sam Adams’ CEO got wind of the gas station’s ban on his company’s beer and thought it was pretty funny.

“We know what it’s like to be superfans of your hometown football team, so there’s no hard feelings,” Jim Koch told the Boston Globe. “This isn’t the first time we’ve been banned before the big game (ahem, four rings), and we hope it won’t be the last. We’ll be toasting our hometown team with Sam Adams alongside New England fans everywhere.”