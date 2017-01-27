Did Chris Hogan Come Out Of Nowhere?

An Atlanta Gas Station Has Issued A Ban On Sam Adams Until After The Super Bowl

#Super Bowl LI
01.27.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In case you didn’t hear, the Super Bowl is next week and the Atlanta Falcons will be playing the New England Patriots. In Boston, this means it’s business as usual. The Patriots have made the Super Bowl seven times in the last 15 seasons.

In Atlanta, this development is cause for celebration and pettiness towards all things related to Boston. Clam chowder? Out. Saying the word wicked or seeing the musical “Wicked” cause it might remind you of how Boston guys say wicked? Out. Drinking Sam Adams beer? You better believe that’s out.

One gas station in Gainesville, Georgia north of Atlanta has taken Sam Adams beer off the shelves in advance of the Super Bowl out of solidarity for the Falcons.

Facebook/Browns Bridge Exxon

The gas station instead is promoting Atlanta-based beer from Sweetwater Brewing Company. The catalyst for the removal of Sam Adams from the gas station’s shelves was an article written by Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy about it being hard for Boston sports fans to be excited about a Super Bowl against Atlanta.

“I was just kind of irritated at the shot that he took at the Atlanta fan base and the Atlanta teams,” store owner Viral Chhadua told Channel 2 Action News.

Sam Adams’ CEO got wind of the gas station’s ban on his company’s beer and thought it was pretty funny.

“We know what it’s like to be superfans of your hometown football team, so there’s no hard feelings,” Jim Koch told the Boston Globe. “This isn’t the first time we’ve been banned before the big game (ahem, four rings), and we hope it won’t be the last. We’ll be toasting our hometown team with Sam Adams alongside New England fans everywhere.”

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSSuper Bowl LI

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP