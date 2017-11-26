Auburn Knocks Off Alabama In The Iron Bowl To Add Uncertainty To The College Football Playoff Hunt

11.25.17

The last time Alabama and Auburn squared off in a meaningful game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, we were treated to one of the best football games in SEC history, as the Tigers knocked off the Crimson Tide on a last-second field goal return. This year, well, it wasn’t nearly as dramatic, but the result ended up being the same.

Sixth-ranked Auburn knocked off No. 1 Alabama, 26-14. The Tiger defense only broke twice, while the Crimson Tide couldn’t do much of anything on third downs, going 3-for-11 on the game. Conversely, Auburn’s offense was able to do enough to win, accruing 408 yards of total offense, converting nine of their 18 attempts on third down, and riding star running back Kerryon Johnson for 30 carries, 104 rushing yards, and a score.

With the win, the Tigers will move on to the SEC Championship Game to take on a Georgia team that they mollywhopped earlier this month. It is the latest in what has been a sensational month or so for the Tigers, as they went from 5-2 with questions surrounding head coach Gus Malzahn’s future with the program to 10-2 and an SEC West title.

