Bad Lip Reading Is Here To Make A Mockery Of The NFL Season

The folks over at Bad Lip Reading have dropped their latest video, and it is a hilarious dubbing of conversations on the field and sidelines of NFL games from the 2017 season.

Bad Lip Reading never gets old (if you want to check out last year’s NFL video, go here), and this one is well worth six minutes of your day to give you a much needed laugh. My personal favorite is “I never said who pushed dad,” which made me almost fall out of my chair laughing for some reason.