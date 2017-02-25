Getty Image

It’s rarely good when there’s big college football news in February. That trend continued on Saturday morning, as news dropped that Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas.

Mayfield, who is considered a frontrunner for the 2017 Heisman Trophy after finishing third in voting last year, was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and fleeing. ESPN acquired the police report, which reported that among other things, Mayfield wouldn’t place his hands behind his back when ordered by police officers.

According to the preliminary police report obtained by ESPN.com, a police officer was flagged down to take an assault and battery report about 2:29 a.m. Saturday. The person who flagged the officer was yelling at Mayfield, who told the officer he had been trying to break up an altercation. The officer asked Mayfield to stay so that he could take his statement, at which point Mayfield began “yelling profanities and causing a scene,” according to the report. The report stated Mayfield had slurred speech, had difficulty walking down stairs and was covered in food on the front of his clothing. According to the report, when the officer asked Mayfield to come over, he began to walk away. When the officer told him to stop, Mayfield sprinted away, which forced the officer to chase him and tackle him to the ground.

You can see Mayfield’s mugshot here. There has been no word from Oklahoma on a potential punishment for Mayfield.

After a successful freshman year at Texas Tech in 2013, Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma, where he has thrown for 7,665 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in two years. With Mayfield under center, the Sooners have gone 11-2 in each of the last two seasons with an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2016.

