Baker Mayfield comes into the final weekend of Oklahoma’s regular season as the current Heisman Trophy favorite. The Sooners are a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, in need of two wins in the final two weeks, first at home against West Virginia and then in the Big 12 title game, to give themselves that opportunity.

The Mountaineers come to Norman this Saturday without their starting quarterback, as Will Grier had surgery after a grotesque hand injury last week, and, at least to begin the game, Oklahoma will be without Mayfield too. The star quarterback isn’t injured, but he’ll be benched to start the game and stripped of his captaincy for the afternoon due to his now famous crotch grab aimed at the Kansas sidelines.

If you haven’t seen it, here it is. Mayfield, giving Kansas’ sideline the business after a touchdown pass put the Sooners up 28-3 on the hapless Jayhawks.