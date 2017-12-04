Getty Image

It’s been a tremendous season for Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s dealt with a few controversies stemming from his conduct towards opponents, but when it has come to actually playing football, Mayfield has been unreal — he is on pace to smash his own record for passing efficiency and has led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners will take on Georgia in the Playoff, and shortly after the matchup was announced on Sunday afternoon, Bulldogs fans started sharing their thoughts on the game with Mayfield himself. The catch was they weren’t doing this via Twitter or Instagram, but rather, they got their hands on Mayfield’s cell phone number.

Mayfield tweeted about his phone number becoming public, and to his credit, he seemed to take the entire thing in stride. He mentioned he got his number changed and that he was a fan of the “creativity” he heard from the Georgia faithful.