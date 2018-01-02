A Georgia Player Told Baker Mayfield To ‘Humble Yourself’ After The Bulldogs Won The Rose Bowl

#College Football
Associate Editor
01.01.18

Getty Image

Baker Mayfield is an incredible football player whose best asset may be his unwavering belief in himself and his team. Mayfield’s swagger and moxie are undeniable, and it is a major reason why he won the 2017 Heisman Trophy and is viewed as the kind of guy who could go on to have a solid NFL career.

Like many athletes who possess this trait, though, Mayfield’s confidence can cross over into arrogance rather quickly. It’s the kind of thing that has turned him into a villain in the eyes of many college football fans, and on Monday night, a Georgia player wanted to try and put Mayfield in his place.

While the Bulldogs and the Sooners were dapping one another up after one of the greatest Rose Bowls ever, Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy wanted to use his team’s win as an opportunity to send a message to Mayfield. Bellamy was caught on camera screaming “humble yourself” at the Sooners’ star signal caller.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSBaker Mayfieldclemson tigersCOLLEGE FOOTBALLCOLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFGEORGIA BULLDOGS

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 4 days ago 16 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 5 days ago 72 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP