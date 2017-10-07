Baker Mayfield Got A Taste Of His Own Medicine As Iowa State Celebrated Its Upset Win Over Oklahoma

#College Football
10.07.17 2 hours ago

College football featured a massive upset on Saturday afternoon, as the Iowa State Cyclones walked into Norman without their starting quarterback and took down third-ranked Oklahoma. The Cyclones threw the ball all over the Sooners secondary, and when the clock hit zero, Iowa State got a 38-31 win that no one saw coming.

Because it was a massive road win against the best team in the conference, Iowa State felt the need to celebrate, which is understandable. The best part was that the Cyclones felt the need to pull a few pages out of Oklahoma signal caller Baker Mayfield‘s playbook to get the point across.

The first moment came when Mayfield’s pass to keep the game alive got knocked down. In a callback to Mayfield talking smack to Baylor before the two teams played earlier this season, an unidentified Cyclone screamed “who’s you daddy” at the Heisman candidate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSBaker MayfieldCOLLEGE FOOTBALLIOWA STATE CYCLONESOKLAHOMA SOONERS

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP