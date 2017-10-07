College football featured a massive upset on Saturday afternoon, as the Iowa State Cyclones walked into Norman without their starting quarterback and took down third-ranked Oklahoma. The Cyclones threw the ball all over the Sooners secondary, and when the clock hit zero, Iowa State got a 38-31 win that no one saw coming.

Because it was a massive road win against the best team in the conference, Iowa State felt the need to celebrate, which is understandable. The best part was that the Cyclones felt the need to pull a few pages out of Oklahoma signal caller Baker Mayfield‘s playbook to get the point across.

The first moment came when Mayfield’s pass to keep the game alive got knocked down. In a callback to Mayfield talking smack to Baylor before the two teams played earlier this season, an unidentified Cyclone screamed “who’s you daddy” at the Heisman candidate.