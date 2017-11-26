Barry Switzer Blamed Baker Mayfield’s Crotch Grab On Madonna

Barry Switzer is mad people are making Baker Mayfield’s crotch grab a big deal. The Oklahoma legend defended the current starting quarterback and Heisman favorite in an interview on Saturday, evoking famous groin grabbers from the past in a stirring argument against criticizing Mayfield’s competitiveness and general demeanor on the field.

Mayfield was benched briefly against West Virginia on Saturday and not allowed to come to the coin toss ceremony as a captain after an incident last week against Kansas which began when the Jayhawks refused to shake his hand during the coin toss. Mayfield later was caught on camera adjusting his privates in an aggressive manner while shouting, presumably at some Jayhawks with the win well in hand.

But Switzer thinks this is all a much ado about nothing because pop stars from the 1980s did the same thing.

